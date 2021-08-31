Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Sysco has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

