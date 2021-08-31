MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,365 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

