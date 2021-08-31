The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Plans $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.
The Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile
