The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Plans $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.