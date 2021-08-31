Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.
Coventry Group Company Profile
