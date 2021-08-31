Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $255.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 28.21%. Research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,723 shares of company stock valued at $114,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Northrim BanCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

