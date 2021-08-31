Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.