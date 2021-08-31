Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

