Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

