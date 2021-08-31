2,225 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

NOBL opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

