Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 198 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

