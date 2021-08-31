Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

