Colonial Trust Advisors Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

