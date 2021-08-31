Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM opened at $382.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.