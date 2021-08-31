FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVI. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 748,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the period.

GVI stock opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68.

