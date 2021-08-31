FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Novartis by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $205.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

