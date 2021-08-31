Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.69 and its 200 day moving average is $195.00. Five Below has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,695,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.