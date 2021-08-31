Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $212.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $211.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $185.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.03.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.