PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.72.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $6,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

