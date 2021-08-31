Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Announces Earnings Results

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SERA. Cowen began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

