CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 127,063 shares in the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

