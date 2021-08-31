Brokerages Set Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Target Price at $99.33

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MXIM opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $108.61.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.
