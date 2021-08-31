Brokerages Set Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Target Price at $99.33

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 139,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,221 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

