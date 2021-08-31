$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.80. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of CIB opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 86.9% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 34,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

