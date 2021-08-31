APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 41.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of APA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

