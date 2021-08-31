Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.