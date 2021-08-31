Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

