NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

