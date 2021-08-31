Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.10. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

