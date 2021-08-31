Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS stock opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

