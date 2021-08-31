WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.