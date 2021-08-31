WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

