WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 88 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $324.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $326.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,778 shares of company stock worth $7,118,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.