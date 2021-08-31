BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in ANSYS by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $365.80 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.09 and a 200-day moving average of $349.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.