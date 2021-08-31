WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 51.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.