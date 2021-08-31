FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

USB stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

