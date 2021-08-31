Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$37.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.01. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

