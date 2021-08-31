Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.42). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $2,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

