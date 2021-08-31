FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,228,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,770,000 after purchasing an additional 500,092 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,623,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 208,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

