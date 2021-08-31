Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -4.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($1.14) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -7.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

