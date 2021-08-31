CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.61

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.614 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from CSL’s previous final dividend of $1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other news, insider Megan Clark bought 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$305.56 ($218.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,888.96 ($34,920.69). Also, insider Carolyn Hewson 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

