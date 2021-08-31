Valhi, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Valhi has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $643.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Valhi were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

