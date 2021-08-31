Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.15. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.