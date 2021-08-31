The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) to Issue None Dividend of $7.00 on September 16th

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 7.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RMR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $46.07.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The RMR Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of The RMR Group worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

