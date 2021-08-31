Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EHI stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.