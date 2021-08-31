Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
EHI stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
