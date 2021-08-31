Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Increases By 25.0%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.65. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

