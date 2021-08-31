Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Increases By 25.0%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.65. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Peoples Financial Company Profile
