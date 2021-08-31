StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.