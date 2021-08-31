BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $1.62 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

