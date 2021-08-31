CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lessened by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in CarMax by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.