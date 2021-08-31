BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in NVR by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,125.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,072.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,876.44. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

