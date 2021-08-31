Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 65 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

TT stock opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

