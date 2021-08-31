Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.10 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $303.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

